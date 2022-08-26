The Egg Toss Debacle

In between all of Craig’s spats, day two of the group’s vacation consisted of having breakfast and playing sports outside. During an egg toss game, however, things took a dark turn between Shep and Taylor. After Shep’s egg fell on the ground, Taylor stepped on it thinking that his team was out.

The Hilton Head, South Carolina, native freaked out, and yelled at her claiming those weren’t the rules. “It did not break! You f—king idiot!” Shep screamed, which caused Olivia to throw an egg at him and say, “Don’t call her an idiot!” Shep then got even more heated, replying, “You’re lucky I said, ‘f—king idiot.’ I should have said something worse.” The remark caused a rift between the group and the women all walked off to tend to Taylor.

“That was insane. You’re used to it, I can tell,” Naomie told Taylor once they were back at the main house. Taylor then admitted, “That happens often.” The France native pointed out, “That’s abuse,” to which Taylor explained that she “didn’t hear” what Shep called her initially because she is so used to the rage fits. She added: “Of course, I love and care about him. I can’t fix him. But I do care a whole hell of a lot. I’m, like, exhausted.”