Kathryn’s Secret Thomas Hookup

During the season 7 premiere, fans learned that Kathryn was living with her ex Thomas Ravenel and their two children: Kensie, 6, and Saint, 5. She admitted at the reunion that the twosome slept together one time in January 2020.

Thomas, 58, went on to welcome son Jonathan Jackson Ravenel with on-again, off-again girlfriend Heather Mascoe during the summer of 2020.

“I have not met the baby and I have not met the baby’s mother,” Kathryn said. “Never even talked to her. I want to.”