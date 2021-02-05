Reality TV

‘Southern Charm’ Reunion Part 2 Revelations: Kathryn Confirms Thomas Is Suing for Custody, Craig Accuses Madison of Sleeping Around

Kathryn’s Secret Thomas Hookup Southern Charm Reunion Part 2 Revelations
Kathryn’s Secret Thomas Hookup

During the season 7 premiere, fans learned that Kathryn was living with her ex Thomas Ravenel and their two children: Kensie, 6, and Saint, 5. She admitted at the reunion that the twosome slept together one time in January 2020.

Thomas, 58, went on to welcome son Jonathan Jackson Ravenel with on-again, off-again girlfriend Heather Mascoe during the summer of 2020.

“I have not met the baby and I have not met the baby’s mother,” Kathryn said. “Never even talked to her. I want to.”

 

