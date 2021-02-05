The Jay Cutler DMS

After Craig accused Madison of seeking out a relationship with Cutler, Cohen read her messages with the former football player.

“So, this is the DM. This is Jay Cutler asking what the top three restaurants in Charleston is,” he said. “She said, ‘Are you asking this because your ex sent the same DM to my ex?’ So, he said, ‘Haha did she? I don’t keep up with her.’ And then she recommends a restaurant. She said, ‘I’ll guess we’ll have to test more out.’ That’s flirty with a winky emoji. And then she said, ‘When are you coming?’ He said, ‘Tomorrow,’ and then she said, ‘Wanna come out on the boat?’”

Madison then snatched her phone back.