Craig Conover

Craig’s career aspirations have shifted from law to pillow making. “This will be the first year that I’m doing anything successfully, there was a lot of times that I was doing stuff, but it was half-assed,” he told Us in October 2019. “I’ve never been in his capacity before while filming. It’s great that I’ve had this fall to really focus on the company. … I’ve never had a successful business on the show.”