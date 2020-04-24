‘Southern Charm’ Season 1 Cast: Then and Now

Kathryn Dennis

Kathryn has stayed mum on reports that Thomas is welcoming a third kid. She, is, however, looking forward to fans seeing another side of her when the show returns.

“Season 7, I’m looking forward to showing a new side to me, showing my boss babe vibes with Kensie + Saint Furniture,” she told Us in November 2019. “[Thomas and I] actually have a great coparenting relationship. It’s good for him, it’s good for me. We’re moving forward, which is the first time I’ve said that in a long time and it feels good.”