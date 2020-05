Thomas Ravenel

Following his exit from Southern Charm, the former politician’s relationship with Kathryn continued to make headlines. After a nasty custody battle, Us confirmed in August 2019 Kathryn was granted joint custody of their little ones.

In March 2020, reports surfaced that Thomas was expecting a third child with his on-again, off-again girlfriend Heather Mascoe. He has yet to publicly confirm or deny the news.