Craig’s Post-Filming Tease

During a March 2022 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Craig promised that season 8 will bring the same energy as early years of the series. He also noted he was “a big proponent of” his ex Naomie’s return.

“She apologized to everyone that she needed to. And she said everything everyone has always wanted her to say to me. And great. She said she was sorry. And was honest about it,” he said. “It brings it all home and I think people are going to enjoy this season.”