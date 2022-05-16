Season 8 Trailer

Bravo released the first look at the new season in May 2022, revealing explosive fights between Austen and Craig and Austen and Shep. Relationship-wise, Craig and Naomie get real about their rumored hookup while Craig tries to keep things going with Paige.

Shep, for his part, finds himself in hot water after his girlfriend, Taylor, begins to “question everything” about their romance. Despite being engaged, Madison, seemingly gets jealous of Austen’s new flame, Olivia Flowers, while Kathryn’s romance with Chleb is on the rocks.

Southern Charm season 8 premieres on Bravo Thursday, June 23, at 9 p.m. ET.