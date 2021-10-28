Austen Kroll Confirms Naomie Olindo Is Filming ‘Southern Charm’ Again

The Naomie/Craig Factor

During an October 2021 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Craig told fans how his ex is coping following her messy split from Metul.

“She’s been really happy. I think she’s relieved in a weird way,” he said. “And she’s happy to be back in Charleston and things happen for a reason. I don’t think she was that happy in her relationship. But I think she’s just happy to be living her own life again.”

The following night on WWHL, Austen was asked if there have been “sparks” between Craig and Naomie since she returned to Charleston. He replied: “This is something that’s being covered on Southern Charm and we’re filming right now, so that is something that I will not and cannot talk about.”