Austen’s New Flame

“You remember Olivia? I like her,” Austen told Shep while out together. “She scared me when I met her. Now she lives here.” The North Carolina native gave viewers a glimpse at his budding relationship with newcomer Olivia Flowers when he took her as his date to Kathryn’s event.

Olivia, 30, revealed how the two started talking, telling the cameras, “Austen slid into my DMs, which is oh, so romantic. I would say it makes me a little giddy to see him.” The pair appeared to have a good relationship, but Olivia quickly took issue with Austen when he got flustered by seeing his ex-girlfriend Madison, 31, hanging out with their group.

“We shouldn’t be going on our first date and talking about homegirl,” Olivia said in her confessional.