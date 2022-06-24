Bro Problems

Austen and Shep expressed concerns over how distant Craig had become with them early on in the episode. Craig, for his part, told pal John Pringle, “I don’t have many friends right now,” explaining that Shep was “not nice” to him. The attorney noted that he no longer trusted Austen, saying, “I don’t tell him secrets anymore.”

Things came to a head for the trio at the Great Katsby event when Austen learned that Craig had in fact hooked up with Naomie and didn’t tell him about it. “Craig is supposed to be my best friend, but this just goes to show you where Craig and my relationship has gone to,” the beermaker said during his confessional.

Shep proceeded to call Craig out for being “mean” to Austen and questioned why they hadn’t seen each other since May 2021. “You’re an asshole so I stopped hanging out with you,” Craig admitted. “This is sad. Guys, I’m not doing this.”