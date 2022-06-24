Craig and Paige Are Heating Up

“Me and Paige met a little over three years ago. I had a huge crush on her. The things that used to bother Naomie don’t bother Paige,” Craig told the cameras of his new romance. “We do about four days on, four days off. … Things are just going really well. I couldn’t be happier.”

During the show, Paige flew to Charleston to be Craig’s date to Kathryn’s birthday bash where she met Naomie for the first time. “I’m kind of nervous,” the Summer House star said before entering the venue. “I just want everyone to be nice.”