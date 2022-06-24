Great Katsby Confrontation

Despite inviting Naomie to her party, Kathryn made it clear that she was not her biggest fan following their fallout over rumors about Cameran’s husband. “I feel like she said some shitty s—t about me,” Kathryn told Leva when asked about her icy reception. “I really hope that she’s not trying to put that s—t on me, because I won’t except that.”

Kathryn spoke with Naomie toward the end of the event, revealing that she “definitely hurt” by Naomie’s response to the drama between her and Cameran.

“What you did, you tried to ruin a good person’s family. Kathryn, please,” Naomie said before Kathryn cut her off. The “Katching Up With Kathryn” podcast host then came after Naomie, saying, “You’re not better than anyone. You act like you are better than anyone. She’s so fake.”

Naomie fired back, saying, “Kathryn, I don’t like the way you fight. You fight dirty. I’m not f—king scared of you. This is ridiculous.” Kathryn, however, had the last word, adding, “You f—king petty little bitch. I don’t give a f—k. She started off like a bitch. Walk away with your f—king feathers. She’s so fake.”