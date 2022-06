Michael Is Missing

Patricia Altschul surprised viewers when she revealed that her longtime butler, Michael Kelcourse, was no longer working for her after suffering a spinal stroke that left him paralyzed. “It kinds of struck me in the heart,” Patricia told the cameras. “I’m still shocked by the whole thing because he had been with us for 18 years. Michael is the most stable relationship I’ve ever had.”

Southern Charm airs on Bravo Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.