Viva Las Vegas!

“Craig and I will always be a big part of each other’s lives. We saw each other in Vegas we saw each other in Charleston and that’s all it is,” Naomie told Venita. The designer later confessed to Venita and Leva Bonaparte, “We got together, it’s not a big deal. Or is it? We had a very, very deep love for each other. It just doesn’t go away.”

While Austen told Shep Rose that he was confident that Craig and Naomie didn’t hookup, Kathryn later confirmed that she heard it straight from Craig. “Did you hook up?” Kathryn asked during a taped phone call with Craig to which he replied, ‘Yeah. She was a little bummed that I was seeing someone else.”