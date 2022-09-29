Craig and Leva Are Still at Odds

During the season 8 finale, which airs on Thursday, Craig and Leva, 43, appear to get into a blowout fight during his Sewing Down South holiday party. While the duo have not publicly said what happened, it is clear from the reunion trailer that they are not on the best of terms.

“You went zero to 100,” Leva told Craig from across the stage while filming the reunion. Cohen, for his part, tried to get the Delaware native to own up for his part in the fight, saying, “Can you own that you were also terrible?” Craig, however, stood his ground, responding, “That is the real-life story!”