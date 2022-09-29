Kathryn Goes Off on Naomie

“You said s—t about me, point blank,” Kathryn, 30, told the L’Abeye founder, who denied that she gossiped about the mother of two at all. “Let me voice what I feel,” Kathryn yelled back after Leva tried to defend Naomie.

Both Kathryn and Naomie have been at odds since spring 2020 when Naomie claimed that Kathryn was the one who started the rumor that their castmate Cameran Eubanks’ husband, Jason Wimberly, had a mistress. Cameran, who exited the series after season 6, has denied the affair allegations.

The feud got worse during season 8 of Southern Charm after Kathryn’s then-boyfriend, Chleb Ravenell, confided in Naomie about their relationship troubles. Us confirmed in November 2021 that Chleb, 34, and Kathryn had called it quits more than one year together.