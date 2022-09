Taylor Calls Out Shep for Hookups

Taylor had a meltdown on set after she called out her ex-boyfriend for seemingly moving on so quickly after they broke up over the summer. “You f—ked another person in Texas. It’s been two months since we broke up,” she said through tears.

When Cohen asked why she still cared, the clinical assistant replied, “Because I f—king love him.” Shep, for his part, confessed, “I’ll always love Taylor. Always.”