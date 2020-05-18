Thomas Ravenel

Thomas took to Twitter amid the drama with his former costars — and ex-girlfriend Kathryn — on May 17.

“I don’t know if Cameran Wimberly’s husband cheated or not, but would any one blame him considering her hero in life whom she’d kill to emulate was that lying gold digging fame whore Patricia Altschul,” the former politician tweeted.

In a second tweet, Thomas added that Cameran and Patricia are “terrible” people.

“I’m doing perfectly fine now that liars and losers/trash that are connected to Southern Charm are unconnected to me now,” he concluded. “Funny thing is that their appearance on this show is the proudest achievement of their resume.”