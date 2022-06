Chelsea Meissner

Following her split from Austen Kroll, Meissner appeared as a main cast member during seasons 5 and 6. Since her departure, the former Bravo personality has documented her travels on social media and stayed in touch with several of her Southern Charm cast members.

Meissner made a small return to reality TV alongside former Survivor costar Kim Spradlin-Wolfe in HGTV’s Why the Heck Did I Buy This House? in April 2022.