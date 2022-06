Eliza Limehouse

Limehouse retired from reality TV after two seasons on Southern Charm. The jewelry designer got engaged to Mark McBride Jr in February 2020. After exchanging vows later that year, the pair announced that they were expecting their first child. Limehouse welcomed their son in December 2020.

The South Carolina native is also the owner of Snaffle Bit Bracelet Company and candle company Private Label by PCC.