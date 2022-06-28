Thomas Ravenel

In May 2018, two women accused the former politician of sexual assault, including his kids’ former nanny. Ravenel, who shares two children with ex Kathryn Dennis, was arrested in September 2018 for the alleged assault, which he denied.

Ravenel pled guilty to third-degree assault and battery in connection to the attack on the nanny. He paid a $500 fine and donated $80,000 to a sexual assault survivors’ charity.

After being fired from the show, Ravenel chose to keep a low profile on social media. He welcomed son Jonathan with Heather Mascoe in June 2020.