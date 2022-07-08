Austen and Craig Make Amends

Following his call with Paige, Craig asked Austen to meet up in the park to talk about their ongoing issues. “I’m not sure why you’re pushing me away from you,” Austen told his BFF, to which Craig replied, “Sometimes I feel like you’re trying to tear me down.”

The North Carolina native, however, was confused by the allegation. “I feel like I’m a major f—king champion of you, Craig, so that makes no sense to me.” Craig then pointed out that Austen wouldn’t let his Vegas hookup with Naomie go, which made him feel like he was trying to ruin his current romance with Paige.

“I felt like an outsider and it made me feel stupid,” Austen confessed after Craig kept his past fling a secret from him. “Yes, that was none of my business and I never should have put my nose there.”

The beermaker then accused Craig of being a “s—ty friend” and using him. “When you were single and you didn’t want to be alone and we hung out so much. And then you find a girlfriend and you kind of bail,” Austen claimed.

The Delaware native fired back, “Why would I try to hang out with someone who keeps trying to throw me under the bus?” He then admitted that their dynamic “doesn’t have to stay toxic,” explaining, “I would love to rekindle this friendship.” The duo ended on good terms.