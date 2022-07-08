Austen Is Blindsided by Madison’s Engagement

Shortly after fixing their bromance, Craig learned that Madison was engaged and was planning to announce it the same day that Shep was hosting his guys’ BBQ. When the time came for the news to come out, Craig sat beside Austen to show his support.

“Everything that she does a subtle, little jab at me,” Austen said during a confessional interview after Madison said during her Amazon Live reveal that his thoughts on the subject didn’t matter. “As if I needed any more reason not to have her in my life.”

Craig told the cameras: “I think Austen’s starting to realize that chapter is closed.” Back at the BBQ, Austen joked, “It couldn’t happen to a nicer person.” Shep chimed in, “The nail is officially in all sides of the coffin.”