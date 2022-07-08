Kathryn Pulls the Plug on Chleb Romance

“This fight [is] over nothing,” Kathryn told the audience, revealing that Chleb hadn’t been home in five days. “My abandonment issues [have been] triggered.” The former athlete decided to return to his and Kathryn’s apartment after talking over his troubles with the guys.

The “Katching Up With Kathryn” podcast host, however, was not ready to pretend everything was good between them. “You’ve been gone like almost an entire week. You just ghosted me,” she told him, while Chleb claimed, “We got into a fight, that’s all.”

Chleb also accused his then-girlfriend of not caring about his feelings. “I love you and I want to make it work with you,” he said. Kathryn tried to talk it through, but ultimately, she ended the relationship.

“Over the past several days, I’ve just thought a lot about what I need. I feel like you’re emotionally unavailable,” she explained. “I really think that’s the best thing, for you and for me [to go our separate ways].” Kathryn later admitted in a confessional that while she wanted someone who was a “kind” and “good human,” her romance with Chleb was “not enough.”