Madison Defends Olivia After Party Drama

“I saw people screaming [at the party]. I felt bad that I saw her get attacked,” Madison told Venita, referring to the controversy that went down between Olivia Flowers and the girls at Naomie’s bash one week prior. “That caught me a little off guard.”

Venita tried to defend her actions but later confessed that she handled it wrong. “I’m too much of a fixer,” she said. Madison added: “I don’t personally know Olivia, but if she’s got a thick skin, she’ll survive.”

Olivia, meanwhile, told her mom during the episode, “There was a bit of a hiccup with the girls” after she defended Kathryn after the redhead yelled at Naomie, 29, during her Great Katsby Party. “The conversation probably could have gone a bit better. It can be squashed very easily,” Olivia, 30, explained. “I’m not done with Naomie and Venita, I’m just thrown off by it.”