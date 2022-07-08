Shep and Taylor Have Pregnancy Scare

“She gave me a little scare. She said she was late,” Shep, 42, confessed to pal Pringle, 46, about his girlfriend, Taylor Ann Green. “Fortunately, it was a false alarm and I’m happy. … I don’t know if I have this yearning to do that [have kids]. I feel like your life is gone.”

Taylor, for her part, confided in Shep’s pregnant cousin, Marcie, later in the episode about the scare. “I’m not pregnant which is fine,” she explained. “I’d rather be married [before that]. … At some point I’m going to want to start to think about something serious.”

Shep brought up the topic again while hosting the men at his place for a BBQ, telling Austen, “I don’t want to have kids right now. But we don’t use protection.” The Average Expectations author added: “I don’t know what I want. Almost two years and I’m happy. My life is really good and she’s a big, big part of that.”

Austen, for his part, told the cameras, “Shep has never had to compromise with anybody. It’s selfish and it’s unfair to Taylor.”