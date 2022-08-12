Bridal Party Blues

From the moment he arrived, Austen was annoyed that he was forced to be around Madison, whom he split from in December 2020 after more than two years of dating. Tension rose between the pair as they prepared to walk down the aisle.

When Patricia asked Austen if he wanted an umbrella, he revealed that the party planner said he couldn’t have one. “That’s because she doesn’t like you,” Madison said, adding a laugh. The entrepreneur replied, “Why are you the way that you are?”

Following their time as the best man and the maid of honor, the duo had a heated argument inside Patricia’s estate. “Marriage is poison. I’m kidding,” Austen told Leva after Madison sat beside them, which prompted the hairstylist to say, “I have something to pick a bone with you about. Nothing bad.”

She proceeded to get upset with the Kings Calling Brewing Co. founder for not coming up and saying hello earlier that afternoon. “There’s no reason for us to talk, Madison. There’s just not. Everything that you do is like a subtle dig at me. … You can’t help it,” Austen fired back. “And then you try and make it seem like it’s my fault. That’s the definition of gaslighting.”