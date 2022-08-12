Craig Hits His Breaking Point With Naomie

“I feel awkward around Craig now. I think he’s just trying to drama clear boundaries and respect Paige,” Naomie told her friends ahead of the puppy ceremony. She then told the cameras, “It probably looks insane that I’m trying to be friendly with him and friends and stuff when he has a girlfriend. I thought Craig and I were cool. Beats me.”

After experiencing a lot of uncomfortableness around Craig, the L’Abeye founder asked to speak with her ex-boyfriend inside the house to talk it out. “I feel like you feel awkward around me,” Naomie started, to which Craig replied, “It’s a respect thing. … We’re not just exes, we hooked up recently.”

The France native tried to explain that she keeps getting different versions of Craig, which only made him more agitated. “The only thing I was trying to ask you, is if I make you feel uncomfortable in the way that you made me feel when I was dating Metul [Shah],” she continued. “Because when I was dating Metul and you and I were around each other, I thought that I was not allowed to interact.”

The former law student, however, denied their situations were similar in any way. “That’s because you were with someone who was controlling as f—k,” Craig yelled. “You were never in my position. You left a loving relationship to be with a controlling asshole who cheated on you.”

He further explained that while Naomie was dating Metul, whom she split from in July 2021 after his affair, Craig had finally moved on. “You can never prepare the position that I’m in with a very loving girlfriend with the position you were in,” the TV personality added. “Honestly, Naomie, you don’t affect my life anymore. You just don’t.”