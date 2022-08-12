Mother and Father of the Groom

Ahead of the puppy ceremony, Taylor Ann Green and Shep, 42, found themselves at odds once again over what type of future they wanted. “Marriage is a big deal, right? It’s a scary proposition,” Shep confessed to pal Whitney Smith while walking their dogs. “It goes back to the age-old question: Lust vs. love. Lust wins a lot.”

The Commodore coowner added: “I don’t want to get married because I don’t want to get a divorce. I don’t want to be a failure in marriage. But Taylor’s fantastic.” Whitney, 54, agreed with Shep, saying, “Being with the same woman for eternity … I don’t know if I could do it. Every year Ferrari comes out with a new model.”

When it came to the actual wedding, Shep doubled down on his thoughts about never getting married. “I hate weddings. Every freaking girl has this freaking syndrome that Disney drilled into them,” the OG Southern Charm star said during a confessional. “There’s no Prince Charmings. I guarantee you the more perfect they seem, the more screwed up they are.”

Taylor, for her part, told the cameras, “If it were Shep and I getting married, he wouldn’t sit still to listen. He would probably look at the pastor and say, ‘Hurry up!’” Shep seemed to agree with his then-girlfriend, telling a different camera, “I’m a big skip the wedding and go to the reception guy.” (Us Weekly confirmed in July that Shep and Taylor, 27, had parted ways after more than two years.)