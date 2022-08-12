Olivia Finds a New Man?

“Marcie set me up on a date for the wedding, the dog wedding,” Olivia revealed during a lunch date with Kathryn Dennis, who wasn’t invited to the event, and Taylor. “She just said it’s a friend of hers and John’s. Do you think I should tell Austen about my date, just as a heads-up?”

While the ladies insisted that Austen didn’t need to know about her blind date, Olivia asked her father the same question. Her dad agreed with the women, saying, “I liked Austen. I don’t know. If I were in your shoes, I’d play the field.”

Ultimately, Olivia took Marcie’s friend Zach as her date to the garden wedding, which threw Austen off. “OK, who’s your date?” Austen asked the photographer the moment he saw her at Patricia’s house. He later admitted during a confessional, “It’s one of those things where you say you want them to date in the hopes that they don’t really go out and date. And she just did what I told her to do.”

During the reception, Austen opted for a Jack and Coke because of how uncomfortable he was with Olivia’s new man. “I do care,” he told Leva Bonaparte, who shot back, “You’re either going to go for the girl or you’re not.” Austen replied, “Well, it looks like I’m not. Why would I?”