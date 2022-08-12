On to the Next?

Following all the drama with both Olivia and Madison, Austen couldn’t help but light up after Paige told him his former flame Ciara Miller was in Charleston.

The beermaker confessed he was stressed after having to “sit on the altar” with Madison and after Olivia brought a date to the wedding. “I’m just [zero] for two,” he told his pals before Paige revealed that Ciara, 26, was in fact in town and staying with Craig.

“I think Ciara’s in town and I would like to hang out with her. It’s like, why not?” Austen told Shep when asked what he wanted to do after the dog nuptials. “I like, wouldn’t have thought that Olivia and I were, you know, [not on the same page] and then today she brings a date. … I’m, like, ‘Ok, alright.’”

Shep later told the cameras that he wasn’t sure Austen’s plan to see Ciara was the best idea. “Austen should really sit down with a therapist,” the Average Expectations author said. “To do something purely out of revenge is probably not the right thing to do.”