A New Girl’s in Town

Shep’s cousin Marcie Hobbs revealed during the episode that she and husband John Hubbs welcomed their first child. “I’m just starring at her all day. I told John he’s in trouble because I want three more,” Marcie told Shep while showing off her newborn daughter, Edie. “I highly recommend it to you.”

Marcie later told the cameras: “Finally, she’s here. I’m so in love. She’s so sweet and little and innocent.” (Edie was born in December 2021.)