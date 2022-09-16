Austen Breaks Down Over Taylor Drama

The beermaker had a heart to heart with Taylor while shopping for the group’s trip to St. Simons. He admitted that while he has seen “all sides” of Shep, he was concerned that Taylor was being taken advantage of in their relationship.

“The point isn’t the sweet things that he says to you in the morning. Taylor, you are no longer just Shep’s girlfriend to me. I love you,” Austen said, pausing as he got choked up and tried to hold back tears. “Taylor, just the way he talks to you sometimes breaks my f–king heart. I just don’t like it.”

The “Pillows and Beer” podcast cohost continued: “I’m not saying that he’s a terrible person, I’m really not, because I f—king love him and I love you too. But goddamn Taylor, the way that he talks to you sometimes. … I don’t want you to justify every single time for you to make it seem like Shep can get away with murder and there’s no consequence. It breaks my heart. Shep is lucky. You are a catch of catches. That’s why I want you to stand up for yourself.”

Taylor began to cry as she listened to Austen’s concerns and then confessed that she’d seen a shift in her and Shep’s relationship. “He definitely ran over me. He took advantage of my kindness,” she explained. “Something’s going to have to change here and if it doesn’t then I’m going to have to walk away.”