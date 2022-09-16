Craig Blows Up at Naomie

During the crew’s weekend away, Craig and Naomie butted heads after the Delaware native had one too many shots at dinner. When the L’Abeye founder asked her friends to be better at “acknowledging waitresses” instead of having side conversations, and Craig called her out at the table.

“How many years did you serve? I bartended seven or eight years,” he quipped. “Did you work in food and bev?” Naomie later told the cameras, “I’m sorry, I didn’t realize I had to submit my food and bev resume to convince you to be respectful to a waitress.”

Craig, meanwhile, said in a confessional that Naomie’s comment triggered him. “Naomie’s facial expressions and her tone, I still relate to that bad last year of our relationship. Hearing her be judgmental is going to set me off,” he explained.

Throughout the meal, Craig’s drinking increased and resulted in him blowing up at his ex-girlfriend, whom he dated for three years until their 2017 split. “What’s up? I thought that everyone was happy. You’ve just been sitting here [frowning],” he told Naomie.

The France native fired back, “You know what would turn my frown upside down is if Leva hadn’t told me that you said really mean things about me at Friendsgiving. Why did you say that?” Craig claimed that “never happened” and continued to argue with Naomie. He eventually told her to “move on” from him and again called her “crazy.”