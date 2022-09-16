Shep Stirs the Pot Over Taylor’s Job

Shep again found himself at the center of this week’s drama when he told Olivia Flowers and Austen that he wanted Taylor to quit her job. “I don’t want control,” he insisted while the trio drove to St. Simons for their group getaway. “I want her to travel with me.”

Olivia, 30, fired back, saying, “Quitting her job and traveling with her is not a step in the right direction.” Austen, for his part, told Shep, “I am jaw-dropped at hearing that.”

Once the trio arrived at their villas for the weekend, Austen confided in Craig about what they all talked about in the car. “I was like, ‘So you’re going to take away her last shred of independence?’” Austen told his BFF, to which Craig responded, “This is classic, textbook control.”

Austen was flabbergasted at the car conversation, adding, “It’s like [Shep said], ‘Taylor, when I say jump, you say f—king how high.’” Craig agreed, saying, “It’s starting to get to the point where we can’t deny what’s going on anymore.”