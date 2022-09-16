The Raya of It All

During episode 12, Craig confronted Shep about his “active” Raya dating profile. At the time, Shep claimed that he used it while he and Taylor were at odds and he was away in Bermuda. He insisted that he was no longer on the app as he and Taylor were back on good terms.

Episode 13 kicked off with Shep reassuring Taylor that the screenshots of his profile were old and that he was focused on her following recent ups and downs. “The online, the Raya thing … That is not a thing. I am off that thing,” the Commodore co-owner explained to his then-girlfriend.

Shep confessed on Thursday that he was aware that Taylor “sometimes gets frustrated” with him, so to fix things, he proposed they host “a little trip” for the group. Some of their costars, however, were not convinced that Shep was telling the whole truth.

“It’s insane to me how these men skirt around this kind of thing,” Naomie said during a confessional after Whitney Sudler-Smith seemingly defended Shep’s actions. “You’re on a dating app, probably trying to cheat on your girlfriend. I think it’s scum of the earth behavior, so no, I’m not on board with this.”