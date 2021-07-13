Ashley and Thomas’ Cheating Scandal

Thomas accused his then-girlfriend, Ashley, of being unfaithful in August 2018. “After 30 years I finally understand the lyrics from that wonderful Chicago tune: If she would have been faithful / if she could have been true / then I would have been cheated / I would have never known real love,” he tweeted at the time. Thomas later backtracked and admitted he had “no information that Ashley Jacobs ever cheated.”

Ashley, for her part, told Us at the time that Thomas went through her phone records looking for evidence. “Thomas is the only person I’ve slept with since I’ve lived out here, so it’s upsetting to see that I was cheating on him because I wasn’t, but I could have been better about letting him know that [another man] is reaching out to me more, but we’re not exclusive, so why do I owe him that?” she told Us in August 2018. “I don’t know why I owe him that and I honestly didn’t think he’d get my phone records, that’s the truth, so I did get busted. I did get busted.”