Cameran’s Exit

After Cameran quit Southern Charm ahead of season 7, reports surfaced that she left the series because her husband, Jason Wimberly, had an affair. All parties involved in the allegations, including Cameran, denied the accusations.

Reports subsequently surfaced that Kathryn was the one to start the rumor about Jason. (Kathryn has yet to publicly comment.) As a result, Naomie and Chelsea quit the show too.

“To all those asking why Cameran, Chelsea and I (and anyone with a life they want to protect) quit the show. It’s s—t like this,” Naomie wrote via her Instagram Story at the time. “Shame on you @kathryndennis for this and MANY other things.”