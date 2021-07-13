Reality TV From Kathryn Dennis’ Drug Battle to Thomas Ravenel’s Exit: Southern Charm’s Biggest Scandals and Controversies By Sarah Hearon July 13, 2021 Charleston County Sheriff's Office 15 8 / 15 J.D Madison’s Arrest J.D. Madison was booked in December 2018 for allegedly writing a bad check. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Stars — They’re Just Like Us! Serena Williams Through the Years: From Tennis Champion to Motherhood and More Whoopi Goldberg Through the Years: From EGOT Win to Hosting ‘The View’ More News