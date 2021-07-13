Jenna’s Older Man

While Jenna was only featured on the first season of Southern Charm, her relationship with an older man named Louis Ceruzzi caused quite the stir with fans. After “Lou” appeared on the show, several reports surfaced that he was actually married to someone else. Jenna was also accused of being a “gold digger,” which she denied.

Cameran, meanwhile, told Bravo’s The Daily Dish that she still speaks to her former costar. “Jenna is great. I knew Jenna long before the show started and we do keep in touch,” she said in May 2019. “She lives in L.A., but she comes back to South Carolina. Her mom still lives in South Carolina. But, yeah, she’s awesome.”