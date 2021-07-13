Kathryn and Thomas Custody Battle

The exes have made nasty allegations about each other as they fight for custody of their daughter and son. In October 2018 court documents obtained by Us, Kathryn accused Thomas of having a “personality disorder of some type.” In Thomas’ November 2018 filing, he denied suffering from or being diagnosed with a personality disorder and alleged that his ex-girlfriend is the one who has “been diagnosed with multiple mental health conditions.”

In January 2019 documents obtained by Us, Kathryn claimed the father of her childcare had a party in his downtown home “with illegal drugs present” and “informed fellow party participants while standing in the bathroom that mushrooms don’t show up on drug screens.” Thomas, meanwhile, accused Kathryn of leaving “the minor children with their maternal grandmother so [she] can party and socialize,” per paperwork. They both denied the allegations made by their former partner.

The exes agreed to joint custody in August 2019.