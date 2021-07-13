Reality TV

From Kathryn Dennis’ Drug Battle to Thomas Ravenel’s Exit: Southern Charm’s Biggest Scandals and Controversies

Kathryn Dennis Goes to Rehab Southern Charms Biggest Scandals
Kathryn Goes to Rehab

The mother-of-two sought treatment in California after she tested positive for marijuana in 2016. Kathryn’s failed drug test also caused her to lose custody of Kensie and Saint. After documenting her recovery on seasons 4 and 5 of Southern Charm, Kathryn was granted 50/50 custody in July 2018.

Thomas, meanwhile, claimed in January 2019 court documents that Kathryn has a  “prescription drug habit,” which she denied. “[Kathryn] abuses prescription drugs, is engaged in the use of illegal drugs, and consumes alcohol in combination thereof regularly,” he claimed in paperwork obtained by Us. “[Kathryn] has been intoxicated by the abuse of prescription drugs and/or use of illegal drugs while in sole care.” 

