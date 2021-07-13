Kathryn’s Racially Insensitive Messages

Kathryn made headlines again in May 2020 when she used a monkey emoji during a fight with radio host Tamika Gadsden.

“I want to acknowledge that using a monkey emoji in my text was offensive, and from the bottom of my heart I sincerely apologize to anyone and everyone I hurt,” Kathryn wrote via Twitter at the time. “Although the context was not my intention, there are no ‘if ands or buts’ that excuse me … I did not give it thought, and it was and is wrong. I know I am not that person. I know and will do better.”