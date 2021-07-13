Reality TV

From Kathryn Dennis’ Drug Battle to Thomas Ravenel’s Exit: Southern Charm’s Biggest Scandals and Controversies

Southern Charm’s Kathryn Dennis Fires Back at Claims She's Not Sober Anymore
Kathryn Dennis attends 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen' TV show in New York on November 15 2019. Photo by Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
Kathryn’s Racially Insensitive Messages

Kathryn made headlines again in May 2020 when she used a monkey emoji during a fight with radio host Tamika Gadsden.

“I want to acknowledge that using a monkey emoji in my text was offensive, and from the bottom of my heart I sincerely apologize to anyone and everyone I hurt,” Kathryn wrote via Twitter at the time. “Although the context was not my intention, there are no ‘if ands or buts’ that excuse me … I did not give it thought, and it was and is wrong. I know I am not that person. I know and will do better.”

