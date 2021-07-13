Madison’s Athletes

While season 7 was airing, Austen and Craig befriended Kristin Cavallari after the Kings Calling Brewing founder’s split from Madison LeCroy. As a result, Madison reached out to Jay Cutler, who split from the Hills alum in April 2020, and had a brief fling with him during the winter of 2020.

In addition to fighting about Cavallari and Cutler during the January 2021 reunion, Craig alleged Madison had an affair with an ex-MLB player. While the name was bleeped out on the episode, Madison later confirmed the cast was referring to Alex Rodriguez, who is engaged to Jennifer Lopez.

“[We] never had any kind of anything. Just an acquaintance. … He’s never physically cheated on his fiancée with me,” Madison told Page Six at the time, claiming their phone relationship was “innocent.” A source close to the former New York Yankees star, meanwhile, told Us that he’s “never met” LeCroy.