Thomas’ Sexual Assault Allegations

Two different women came forward to accuse Thomas of sexual assault in May 2018, including his kids’ former nanny, Dawn. The former politician was arrested in September 2018 for the alleged assault, which he denied. In the affidavit previously obtained by Us, Dawn claimed Thomas was naked and tried to force her to have sex with him in his Charleston, South Carolina, home.

“The defendant grabbed the victim’s hand and placed it on his penis before attempting to removed the victim’s clothing,” the affidavit read. “[Thomas] pulled down the victim’s pants and said ‘Show me your p—y,’ and began grabbing the victim’s vagina.”

Following his arrest, Bravo cut ties with Thomas.