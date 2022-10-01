Everything the ‘Southern Charm’ Cast Has Said About Craig and Paige Dating

Austen Kroll

The Trophop Beer founder knew from the beginning that the twosome’s friendship would blossom into romance.

“A thousand percent I see why they get along,” Austen told E! News in October 2021. “It’s something that I thought was going to happen in the house but Craig had a girlfriend. … I for sure saw this happening.”

Austen added, “They vibe with each other well. Like Craig is so more up her alley than other people in the house I think. And the way that they laugh and banter and vibe, that’s what I think makes them [work].”