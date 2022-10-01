Everything the ‘Southern Charm’ Cast Has Said About Craig and Paige Dating

Madison LeCroy

“I think that [Paige and Craig’s relationship] works very well because it’s hard when you’re dating someone that doesn’t understand what you’re going through,” the mom of one told Page Six in July 2022. “I think they can piggyback off of each other with that, and I think they do well. And Paige is actually really cool. … I love it.”

Madison added that throughout her 12-year friendship with the businessman, he has been “a very loyal guy when it comes to his relationships,” and she can “see that lasting.”