Everything the ‘Southern Charm’ Cast Has Said About Craig and Paige Dating

Naomie Olindo

Craig’s ex revealed that she “likes” Paige and thinks the two are “a really good match” during an episode of “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” in August 2022.

“I think they seem very happy, and I love that for him,” Naomi shared. “I’ve heard Craig say that she just really accepts him for who he is and it seems to be mutual … What is better than that?”

The College of Charleston alum noted that the drama between the threesome — which unloaded in Season 8 after Craig and Nomie had a one-night stand in Vegas — got “blown out of proportion a little bit” and confirmed there is “absolutely no bad blood between us whatsoever.”