Everything the ‘Southern Charm’ Cast Has Said About Craig and Paige Dating

Shep Rose

Shep shared why he thinks his friends make such a good couple. “They’re kind of a lot alike. … He’s like hey, what should we name our kids? And I’m like, ‘Hey, you just met her last week, you idiot!’ ” the University of Georgia alum quipped to Today in June 2022.

The Average Expectations author also noted the challenges that come from putting a relationship out on reality television: “There is a pressure, and it comes from all angles. Because, you know, your friends, classmates will inevitably have conversations about your relationship, and then they have opinions,” Rose explained. “And so you know, that’s happening, and you just don’t know what’s being said, and you’re trying to, like, maintain a semblance of normalcy.”